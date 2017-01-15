Chile’s Fuenzalida receives offer to join Beijing Renhe

Santiago: Chilean winger Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, currently plying his trade at Universidad Catolica, has received an offer to join Chinese second-division football club Beijing Renhe FC, according to local media reports.

“We know about the offer but we also know he does not want to go, least of all now that the team has won titles. He has become a crucial piece of our campaign, and we will soon play the Copa Libertadores,” said the club’s management in a statement published by the local media.

“The offer is for a year, plus two more if the performance is good,” said a Chilean newspaper.

Fuenzalida, former player for Colo Colo and Boca Juniors, was one of the pillars of Universidad Catolica’s league-winning team last season, reports Xinhua.

He is currently in China with the Chilean squad to compete in the China Cup, which also features the hosting side China, Iceland and Croatia.

Local media also reported that Fuenzalida and his club had rejected an offer by Monarcas de Moralia, a team fighting to stave off relegation in Mexico.

The profile for the Chinese league has been bolstered by several big money transfers, including two Argentinean stars, Ezequiel Lavezzi and Carlos Tevez.