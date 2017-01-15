Chile’s ‘best bum’ contest to go ahead despite protests

A CHILEAN beauty contest whose winner is deemed to be the woman with the best bum will go ahead despite protests across the continent, organisers have said.

It emerged last month Miss Reef Argentina 2017 had been suspended for the first time since 1993 after criticism by feminist groups.

Reef bosses in Buenos Aires, speaking in the light of the brutal rape and murder last October of a 16-year-old girl in the seaside resort of Mar de Plata which fuelled the criticism, described the competition as a “circus.”

It was thought organisers in the Chilean capital Santiago might follow in the steps of their South American neighbours and pull the plug too, UK’s daily Star reported on Friday.

But last night they insisted the contest there “‘promoted respect for women” as they announced it would go ahead but focus not just on entrants’ derrieres but their lifestyles as well.

Reef Chile marketing manager Felipe Gonzalez said: “Miss Reef is a competition that as well as the physical attributes of the candidates, looks for them to be a reflection of the values of the brand.

“That means their relationship with the practice of sport, the incorporation of a healthy life and an adventurous spirit.”

He also revealed the incorporation of activities like surfing, parachuting and wakeboarding would enable the women participants, who have to be over 18 and 5ft 4ins tall,. to notch up marks towards a final score.

Argentinian stunner Veronica Vieyra won last year’s prestigious award after shining in the city of Vina del Mar on Chile’s Pacific coast. She had come third in the 2015 event.

She told after her triumph how she had prepared with daily exercise, lots of water and positive thinking.

The 29-year-old, who paraded in a skimpy bikini and T-shirt, said: “Wearing the crown was the best, it was a great day for me.”

The Miss Reef competition has been described as a Brazilian version of the famous Miss Bumbum contest, whose former contestants have included a self-confessed high-class escort who claims to have slept with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sexy Suzy Cortez, 26, crowned Miss Bumbum last year after 17 million people decided she had the best backside in Brazil, claimed recently she had been invited to take part in Celebrity Big Brother.

She was later reported to have pulled out of the line-up because of work commitments.

Miss Reef Argentina came in for criticism after protests sparked by the brutal rape and murder of Lucia Perez last year.

She was plied with cocaine and cannabis before her attackers carried out a harrowing sex attack with a wooden spike that caused her death.

Thousands of people joined in ‘Black Wednesday’ marches around the world after her family were threatened for demanding justice.