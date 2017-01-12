Chilean Food Consortium Faces Losses Due to Avian Influenza

Chile”s food consortium Agrosuper estimated at $ 6.5 million USD the losses resulting from the slaughter of turkeys after the outbreak of avian influenza detected the previous week, official sources stated.

The irruption of this animal disease occurred in Sopraval, one of the branches of Agrosuper, located in the commune of Quilque, in the north of Chile.

The number of poultry slaughtered was approximately 350,000, which represent the total a the existing ones in another farm in Las Palmas, and corresponds to approximately 3.88 percent of Sopraval’s annual production, stated the company’s general manager, José Guzmán. The estimated loss includes one million USD in mitigation measures, he added. The Agricultural and Livestock Service reported that the results of its official laboratory and those of its U.S. counterpart Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service confirmed that the avian influenza virus is of low pathogenicity, which means a minimum level of risk for animal health. Argentina, Peru, Bolivia and Hong Kong announced the closure of their markets for the reception of poultry meat and Chilean live animals after the situation in Sopraval.

