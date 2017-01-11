LATEST NEWS
Chile power project gets backing

About the author

Editor

Editor

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Diane Lesher

    I am very glad to hear that the connection of the northern and central grids are moving along, and I’m looking forward to the future connection for those of us in the southern regions. I congratulate Chile for staying focused and investing in clean energy for its people and the environment on a whole. It’s a no-brainer in a country that has tremendous clean energy opportunities that will save its citizens a lot of money in electrical and dirty energy costs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team