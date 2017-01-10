Chile’s Club Palestino raises awareness with exhibition in Santiago

The international campaign to preserve Palestinian identity, Intimaa, has organised an awareness exhibition in cooperation with Chile’s prestigious Club Palestino in downtown Santiago. The exhibition, which opened on Saturday, includes Palestinian products and photographs of Palestinian life before the 1948 Nakba, as well as activities for children. The opening was attended by Chilean and Palestinian families as well members of the wider Arab community in Chile.

Intimaa is a popular campaign launched in 2010 and seeks to strengthen Palestinian national identity. This includes the Palestinians’ commitment to their inalienable rights, especially the right of return to their home country.

The exhibition has been organised on the fringe of meetings of Palestinian leaders in Latin America in preparation for their first major conference in November.