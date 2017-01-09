Chile getting ready to celebrate Chinese Spring Festival

Chile has begun to prepare for celebration of the Chinese Spring Festival, for the seventh year in the city of Vina del Mar and the first time in the capital, Santiago.

The cultural program, organized by the Confucius Institute of Santo Tomas University, will last in Vina del Mar until Jan. 15.

On that day, the closing ceremony for the festival will be led by a famous Chinese song and dance troupe from Henan Province, at the Quinta Vergara theatre, which should welcome over 7,000 people, as it did in 2016.

In Santiago, on Jan. 19, a live presentation of Chinese arts will be held, with five Chinese artists giving demonstrations of ancestral practices such as engraving, calligraphy, puppets and traditional paintings.

The exhibition, “New Image of the Silk Road” will also open in Santiago, before visiting Vina del Mar.