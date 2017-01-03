VIDEO: At least 100 homes burned in Valparaiso fire

Chilean Interior Minister Mahmud Aleuy said that 19 people had been slightly injured, including 16 suffering from respiratory issues.

Dozens of fire brigades from Valparaiso and neighbouring municipalities were deployed to fight the blaze on Monday evening, and investigators had been sent to determine the cause of the fire, according to the government.

Images on social media showed huge brown-grey columns of smoke emanating from a neighbourhood high in one of the city’s hills, and pouring into the sky and out over the Pacific Ocean.