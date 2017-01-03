President of Chile Discards Continuing in Politics

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet ruled out continuing her policy after completing her term in March 2018.

In an interview with the Chilean daily La Tercera, the president lamented that a sexist and sexist structure persists in this South American nation, although she acknowledged progress in this regard.

‘We have made progress, but there is still more to be done, it is time to open more spaces for women,’ said Bachelet, who denied that her government’s difficulties in promoting various reforms stemmed from her status as a woman.

The President affirmed that a new treatment for women has not yet been achieved in Chile and there are still sexist biases in evaluating the exercise of power.

Michelle Bachelet was the first woman to occupy the presidency of this country between 2006 and 2010, and in 2014 was elected for a second term that ends in March 2018.

Between 2010 and 2013, she served as executive director of UN Women, an agency created by the United Nations to promote gender equality.