LATEST NEWS
U.S. election results shock some expats in Chile

About the author

Editor

Editor

Related Articles

4 Comments

  1. 1

    Miguel

    Couldn’t the writer have found a Trump supporter to quote? (To balance the reporting?}

    Reply
  2. 2

    Miquel.c

    It would have been nice if the Reporter found a Trump supporter to quote. Would have balanced out the report.

    Reply
  3. 3

    Miquel

    Third attempt to get this posted.

    It would have been nice if the Reporter found a Trump supporter to quote. Would have balanced the report.

    Reply
  4. 4

    Tom Lamborn

    I, too, woke up surprised to learn that Trump had been elected to the Presidency. While I did not condone some of Trump’s comments, I also did not approve of the way our country had changed under Obama. Clinton was going to be more of the same direction that Obama and the democrats had forced our country to move. I just hope that cooler heads prevail between now and the transition to the new president in January. Also, I am hoping that we can get control over the immigration situation. We need to come to some compromise that will remove the criminal illegal aliens, not allow aliens to come in without proper vetting, and yet work to resolve the difficult situations some families find themselves in.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

2014 Powered By Wordpress, Goodnews Theme By Momizat Team