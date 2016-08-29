Chile’s Top Beachwear & Bikini Brand Chooses Croatia for Official Shoot

Lemonaki are in Croatia shooting their Summer 2017 collection. They will spend 2 weeks travelling along the Dalmatian coast, using beautiful Croatian landscapes as scenery for the best beachwear looks of the next summer season in South America. Lemonaki is shooting their campaign with Croatian beauty Helena Ivancic.

Some of the selected locations for the shoot in Croatia include Dubrovnik, Hvar, Split, Brela and Sakarun. Sun Gardens Dubrovnik and Radisson Blu Split have kindly offered their locations for the campaign.



Lemonaki is owned by Milena and Andrea Bakulic, two sisters of Croatian decent, who are proud to have the opportunity to come back to their origins and show the world the beauty of Croatia trough their work.



Milena and Andrea, who launched Lemonaki in 2002, had a passion for Brazilian fashion, photography, and beachwear, and were inspired by the beautiful Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to embark on this new business, bringing some of the fabulous Brazilian glam to the big city of Santiago de Chile.

In 2005 Lemonaki opened its first store in Santiago de Chile. Such a success they opened up their second store the following year (2006) in Puerto Valero, which is one the most visited resorts in Chile. Now Lemonaki has exclusivity with top luxury Brazilian beachwear brands on the market, making their store the most popular place to shop for every summer, vacation, and destination.

By Croatia Week