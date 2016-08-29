Chilean Communist Party Prepares for October Local Elections

The Communist Party of Chile (PCCh) projected its platform toward October”s municipal elections, with a clear allignment with the government of Michelle Bachelet.

‘The process of reforms and transformations presently going on in the country cannot forget the demands and needs of the regions of Chile’, stressed the organization that is part of the government coalition New Majority.

In the press reléase it argues that all the advances made in taxes, electoral, educational, labor and public policies should benefit the millions of Chileans living in its regions.

‘It is essential to go forward with resolution in the initiatives and plans of decentralization, competence transfers, investments and regional projects, giving resolute steps toward greater democratización in the regions of Chile’, it noted.

It also indicates that all that Chile advances in social and economic aspects, in democratization, must be inclusive with the population and the regional situation.

‘In that there must be no mistake in the progressive, center and leftwing sectors’, it stressed.