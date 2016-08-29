Arturo Vidal called up by Chile

Arturo Vidal has been called up by Chile ahead of a pair of upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Chile are currently in fourth place after six matches. They have ten points, while first place Uruguay have thirteen.

Having won the 2015 and 2016 Copa Americas, Chile will head to Russia 2018 as one of the competition’s favorites. With King Arturo being the driving force in the midfield, Chile could be the ones lifting the trophy in the World Cup Final.

It’s likely that Bayer Leverkusen’s Charles Aránguiz will have to withdraw from the team after his injury in their match with Borussia Mönchengladbach over the weekend. It’s an unfortunate blow for the forward, but it’s not yet known exactly how long he’ll be out. In his absence, more pressure will fall upon the shoulders of Alexis Sanches to do more for the Chileans.

Chile will play two World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay on September 1 and Bolivia on September 6.