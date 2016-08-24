6.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Italy; Residents Trapped, Major Damage Reported

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake has struck central Italy, collapsing buildings and leaving people trapped under rubble, Italian officials said.

The quake hit at 03:36 (01:36 GMT), 76 km (47 miles) southeast of the city of Perugia, at the very shallow depth of 10km (six miles), the USGS said.

The mayor of one town told Italian radio that “half the town is gone”.

In Rome, some buildings shook for 20 seconds, according to La Repubblica newspaper.

Amatrice’s mayor Sergio Perozzi told state-run RAI radio that the town had been badly damaged.

“The roads in and out of town are cut off. Half the town is gone. There are people under the rubble… There’s been a landslide and a bridge might collapse,” he said.

Italy’s Civil Protection agency described the earthquake as “severe”.

The quake was initially reported as being magnitude 6.4. It was followed by several powerful aftershocks, La Repubblica newspaper reported.

The USGS predicted the damage could be significant, based on data from previous quakes.

In 2009, a 6.3-magnitude earthquake in the Aquila region, which was also felt in the Italian capital, left more than 300 dead.

Share 1 Share 0 Share 0