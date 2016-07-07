Chile President’s Approval Rating Falls to All-time Low

SANTIAGO—Chilean President Michelle Bachelet’s approval rating fell to an all-time low in June amid widening student unrest, the resignation of her Cabinet chief and a sluggish economy, a survey by pollster GfK Adimark showed Wednesday.
Her support slumped to 22 percent in June, down from 24 percent in May. It was the lowest level for any president since Adimark started the polling series in 2006, when Bachelet first assumed that office for a four-year term.
In June, Interior Minister Jorge Burgos, who also led the Cabinet, resigned after policy disputes, while a student protest ended with violent confrontations with police.
Widespread unease over meager economic growth and a rising jobless rate have also weighed on how residents viewed Bachelet, who took office for a second term in 2014.
The survey polled 1,064 people from June 3 to 30, with a margin of error of 3 percentage points.
Agencies
One Comment
Miguel
I’m disappointed that the ST did not mention the allegations of corruption (Caval case) as a real reason why Chileans disapprove of their President. I’m not a Chilean nor never lived in Chile. But even I heard about the allegations. (Hint: The odds are better than 50/50 that any politician is ccorrupt.)
I hope, in the future, that the new ST will be more balanced in its reporting than the old. (Else, it will share the same fate as the old.)