LATEST NEWS
Chile President’s Approval Rating Falls to All-time Low

About the author

Editor

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Miguel

    I’m disappointed that the ST did not mention the allegations of corruption (Caval case) as a real reason why Chileans disapprove of their President. I’m not a Chilean nor never lived in Chile. But even I heard about the allegations. (Hint: The odds are better than 50/50 that any politician is ccorrupt.)

    I hope, in the future, that the new ST will be more balanced in its reporting than the old. (Else, it will share the same fate as the old.)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The Santiago Times 2016 Powered by FRONTLINE Media