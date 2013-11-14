Sampaoli: our world cup starts Friday

Ahead of their Wembley showdown, The Santiago Times analyzes Chile and England’s squads as managers make final preparations and players fight for a place at Brazil 2014.

Manager Jorge Sampaoli could barely have picked a more ambitious run-in of international friendlies ahead of the World Cup 2014.

The Chilean national team has spent the past week training in London ahead of its game against England on Friday. The match is the first in a round of two friendlies that will also see the side travel to Canada for another major test when it faces Brazil on Wednesday. A game against Germany has also been agreed for March in what will be the side’s last game before a final squad is selected for the 2014 World Cup.

Kieran McGrath and George Forrester will be reporting live for The Santiago Times at Wembley on Friday. They weigh up both teams’ chances ahead of Chile’s first game in England for 15 years.

Kieran McGrath: it’s time to take Chile seriously

With the scheduling of these three games against some of the biggest names in international football, it is clear that Chile is keen to test its strength against top opponents ahead of the tournament in Brazil. However, although La Roja will be the underdogs in all these games, its form has been excellent of late and the momentum it has been gathering could lead to some shock results.

Chile secured automatic qualification to the World Cup last month, finishing third place in the South American group after an impressive run of results. Only a second half meltdown in its draw with Colombia blights its recent run of form, but despite this rare blip in focus, Chile still remains unbeaten in ten games, a streak that includes impressive draws against Spain and Brazil.

Despite his side’s recent success Chile’s manager, Jorge Sampaoli, is adamant that the game against England marks his side’s first major test in assessing its development ahead of the World Cup.

“My way of thinking is that the World Cup starts on Friday,” Sampaoli told La Tercera. “Our preparation indicates that we have to play thinking we are playing in the World Cup. Competing against powers like England and Brazil means that we are going to play rivals who do not commit errors.”

Sampaoli’s cautious approach to the game against England may have been influenced by the loss of Arturo Vidal who has had to pull out of the game due to a thigh injury. The Juventus playmaker has been the driving force behind Chile’s swashbuckling style of play and, as the side’s captain, he will certainly be missed.

However, Alexis Sánchez, the Barcelona winger who is perhaps Chile’s other major superstar in attack, was in far less of a reverential mood when asked about his opponents.

“I don’t think England can win the World Cup,” Sánchez told the Daily Express. “They have some very good players but are probably not at the level where they can beat the best.”

Sánchez also suggested that English players lack the resilience to win major tournaments.

“We are a tougher team than England,” Sánchez said. “The problem for teams like England is that everything is so easy for them. I used to wash cars for such little money, just so I had enough money to buy my football boots. When you are at academies like Manchester United and Arsenal then everything is just given to you.”

Sánchez will lead the attack against England alongside Eduardo Vargas and Jean Beausejour, a player who has been in the English league for the last five years but who is yet to break into the Chilean starting eleven.

Matías Fernández is also expected to replace the injured Jorge Valdivia while Marcelo Díaz, an integral part of the Basel side that has been this year’s surprise package in the Champions League, will start in place of the injured Vidal.

Charles Aránguiz will complete the three man midfield in what looks to be a set-up designed to challenge England with speed and skill on the counterattack. Gary Medel, a player who has earned plaudits since his move to the English Premier League side Cardiff, will also lead the defense.

It is perhaps too early to say what kind of credentials both sides will bring to the World Cup in 2014 and Sampaoli’s caution may be a more measured approach than Sánchez’s criticism, but should Chile get something from this result it will send a statement of intent that it is time for them to be taken seriously among the world’s best.

George Forrester: the owl and the tiger

For Chile, this match presents itself not just as a warm-up game for next summer’s World Cup in Brazil (although it will be invaluable in that respect) but also as a golden opportunity to cement itself as one of international football’s heavyweights. Chile’s manager Jorge Sampaoli has no qualms in embracing that tag, claiming that his team has no reason to be intimidated by reputations, but instead will play without fear, much in the way “La Roja’s” incarnation under Marcelo Bielsa did in 2010 — enthralling the footballing world in the process.

“It’s safe to say that Chile are contenders,” Sampaoli told The Guardian. “History says that in World Cups people always list the same favourites and names, but we will be as competitive as possible. We will not change how we play. We will not allow ourselves to be modified by our opponents. We have to want it more than opponents, to surpass them in spirit. We will go ’mano a mano’ against anyone. Our idea is to surprise opponents who are used to having opponents play against them in a certain way.”

It is not difficult to look at Chile and England’s respective managers and see two men on opposite sides of the spectrum, both in terms of tactics and personality. While Sampaoli prowls the touchline like a caged tiger, bellowing instructions at his charges and not allowing an inch of complacency, Roy Hodgson has more the air of a perched owl, leaving much of the gesticulating to his assistants Gary Neville and Ray Lewington.

Behind the scenes, though, Hodgson is every bit as meticulous as his counterpart in the Chilean dugout, and he has moulded England into a defensively solid unit to be reckoned with. The man from Croydon has hardly displayed a penchant for free-flowing attacking play throughout his many years in the game and this side is no different, with England at times looking functional at best. Hodgson was the target of particular criticism after a dour 0-0 draw away at Ukraine in September.

Despite a perhaps worrying amount of draws in World Cup qualification against teams it was expected to beat, England proved ruthless against the group’s minnows Moldova and San Marino, ranked 96th and 207th respectively, picking up 12 valuable points and conceding no goals in the process. Still, England had to wait until its last fixture, against Poland, to confirm its participation in World Cup 2014, with an impressive 2-0 win. The rise of Tottenham’s Andros Townsend adds direct play from England’s right flank, and prolific Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge’s partnership with Wayne Rooney shows signs of great promise.

For Friday’s match up with Chile, however, England’s squad has been ravaged by injury, with captain Steven Gerrard (fellow midfield veteran Frank Lampard will lead the team out at Wembley in his place), Kyle Walker and the aforementioned Sturridge just a few examples. Bizarrely, the squad also had to abandon their usual pre-match base, St George’s Park, over concerns that a stomach virus was spreading through the facility. Fortunately, Hodgson’s men seemed to have escaped the illness. Nonetheless, England’s team on Friday night is likely to be somewhat experimental affair, with goalkeeper Fraser Forster and Southampton duo Adam Lallana and Jay Rodriguez in line to make debut appearances for their country. Hodgson also sees the match, as well as next week’s encounter against Germany, as an opportunity to test some promising youngsters, such as Phil Jones, Jack Wilshere and Ross Barkley, against world class opposition.

Predictions

Forrester: England 1-2 Chile. “I think England may underestimate Chile and that, combined with England’s recent injury problems, means ‘La Roja’ really has the chance to send out a message in this game.”

Angus McNeice: England 3-1 Chile. “Chile will surprise England and score first, but ‘La Roja’ has proven unable to hold its nerve while in the lead against top opposition three times already this year.”

McGrath: England 2-2 Chile. “But football will be the winner (and other football cliches).”

By George Forrester and Kieran McGrath (editor@santiagotimes.cl)

