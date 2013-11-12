Andino Suns: singing social injustice

Canada-based band Andino Suns are starting to make a name for themselves but their ultimate goal is making it big in Chile — the land of their forefathers.

A band with strong Chilean ties and spearheaded by the nephew of presidential candidate Michelle Bachelet is making waves in Canada with songs inspired by both past and present social injustices.

Andino Suns frontman, 37 year old Andrés Dávalos — whose father is brother to Bachelet’s ex-husband Jorge Leopoldo Dávalos — was born and raised in Canada’s province of Saskatchewan following his parents’ forced exile in the wake of Chile’s 1973 coup.

However, Andrés and his older brothers Pablo and Antonio — who are also in the six-man band — remain very much in touch with their Latin American roots after being brought up in a household entrenched in Chilean culture.

“If you grow up in a house with parents who’ve been exiled from Chile they tend to hold onto everything Chilean,” Andrés explained. “Walking into our house is like being in Chile — even more than Chile itself sometimes — I know more about the country’s politics and music scene than many Chileans.”

As children the brothers were encouraged to play Andean instruments such as the charango and zampoña by their father, a teacher who was imprisoned for 18 months for his socialist beliefs during the dictatorship.

“We are a musical family,” Andrés said. “My dad made us play Chilean songs from a blue song book when we were younger. Even though my brothers are eight and nine years older than me we all played together. It was a way of connecting with home. My parents really suffered, they really missed Chile — my mum didn’t even get to say goodbye to her father who died after they were exiled.”

The band formed five years ago and aside from the Dávalos brothers includes Andrés Palma — also of Chilean descent — brothers of Norwegian lineage Erik and Leif Mehlsen and Canadian Brian Warren.

Andino Suns describe their music as a fusion of “Andean, Tropical and Western instruments” to “deliver an inspirational message full of justice, hope, freedom and love.”

Two years ago they recorded their first self-titled album, the lyrics of which are in Spanish. Despite the fact that their audience is generally English speaking the band enjoys an increasingly loyal following and is attracting interest wherever they play in Canada.

The band’s second album, entitled “It’s Time to Rise,” due to be released in May 2014, is being made with the US$10,000 they received after winning a competition created by Canada’s Rawlco Radio station. Andino Suns beat off competition from other bands in the Saskatchewan Province, impressing an independent panel of judges with their unique and passionate sound.

SaskMusic (The Saskatchewan Recording Industry Association) also funded the band to develop their first music video “Cantando el Pajaro” — released in October. “It’s Time to Rise” will be written in both English and Spanish and will include Cuban and Spaghetti Western influences.

“We don’t want to put ourselves in a corner by saying we are just Andino because there are so many aspects to our music,” Andrés said. “Our live show is pumping with energy but one of the problems playing in a Caucasian environment is that people might not immediately identify with our music because they probably won’t understand the lyrics. So this is what we are trying to address with the second album — we don’t want to lose the Spanish because there are many Latinos in Canada and they are listening — but by writing half of the songs in English hopefully we will connect with the English-speaking Canadians as well.”

Many social issues run through the band’s catalogue. “Weichafe (Warrior)” from the first album is an instrumental track dedicated to the struggles of the Mapuche who represent the largest indigenous group in Chile and are currently campaigning for the restitution of their ancestral lands. Another track, “Pescadores,” details the hardships of independent fishermen throughout Chile.

“The song focuses on the fact that seven families pretty much own the entire fishing in Chile and they are pushing out the smaller, local fisherman — my dad is singing at the end of this song. Many of our songs touch upon past and present social injustices,” Andrés said.

The Dàvalos brothers are closer to their mother’s side of the family who they visit in Chile during holidays. Though they also occasionally keep in touch with their cousins from their father’s side, they are not particularly close to the former President Bachelet herself. However, they have nothing but admiration for her and believe in what she stands for.

“Her story is amazing, she is an extraordinary woman and very smart. We admire her and Chileans love her outside of Chile. She has done some great things but I don’t have a relationship with her,” Andrés said.

“However, we are aware that our vague link to Bachelet might draw some Chilean people to us. I am a leftist, my family are leftist, the music we listen to is leftist — our music is not intended for right-wing Chileans,” he continued.

The ultimate goal of Andino Suns is to play in Chile but making a name for themselves in Canada is their main priority at the moment. Each of the band members holds down a job during the week — Andrés is a policy analyst for the Canadian government — so finding a balance between family life and pursuing their dreams is an everyday task.

Their hard work is paying off though. After releasing their first video in October, Aldino Suns’ popularity has risen and they have been invited to headline the Coldsnap Festival in Canada’s British Columbia at the beginning of next year.

“We have never played in Chile — that is the biggest dream ever — we are trying to find a way of reaching the people there with our music. Traveling from the North to the South playing along the way is the dream,” Andrés explained.

“As a band we are rational and understand that the music industry is cutthroat but we are chipping away, making baby steps towards our goal. We are getting some buzz. I feel that if you stop dreaming your soul dies so we are continuing to work hard and make the most of opportunities. Hopefully one day, after a lot of hard work, we will make it to Chile,” he said.

By George Nelson (nelson@santiagotimes.cl)

Copyright 2013 – The Santiago Times