LATEST NEWS
Forbes article warns Bachelet could end Chile’s ‘economic miracle’

About the author

Clemence Douchez-Lortet

Originally from Paris, Clemmie is a graduate from the University of York , where she studied Political Science and International Relations. Contact her on clemmie@santiagotimes.cl.

Related Articles

One Comment

  1. 1

    Harry Bear

    ‘ “That is, over the last 25 years, Chile experienced a very important period of growth and development, but…’

    Now we need to to abandon the policies that produced that growth and development. Sure, that makes sense.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© The Santiago Times 2016 Powered by FRONTLINE Media