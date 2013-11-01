Folk-pop prodigy Francisca Valenzuela returns to Chile

Chile’s ‘princess of pop’ arrived in Chile at the turn of a millennium as a musical prodigy, and is famed today as one of the country’s most loved rock-pop fusion artists.

Born in 1987 in San Francisco, California to well-respected Chilean scientists, Francisca has at only 26 years of age established herself as an internationally known rock-pop singer, songwriter and composer. Her songs can be characterized just as easily by classical tunes and socially-conscious lyrics as by popular rock with a humoros tinge.

By the age of ten Valenzuela was already beginning to master the art of classic guitar, piano and music composition. By 14 she had published two poetry collections, “Abejorros/Madurar” in Spanish and “Defenseless Waters,” in English. Her works were praised by fellow Chilean writer Isabel Allende.

“Incredibly, these introspective and dreamy poems are written by a girl on the verge of puberty,” Allende comments in the book “Defenseless Waters.” “Francisca Valenzuela is a natural poet.”

After life in San Francisco, Chile was an initial shock for the young musician whose modern surroundings were exchanged for a country that she described to Spanish magazine RubyStar as “chauvinistic ,“ “hypocritical” and “conservative.” Nonetheless, she has hope for Chile’s future.

“I think new generations are changing Chile dramatically, it’s coming to light,” Francisca said. “[It’s] leaving behind the outdated vision that was prevalent in traditional society.”

Described by TV presenter Rafael Araneda as the “princess of pop,” the 26-year-old writes all of the music she performs. Alongside Prince and Björk, one of her most influential musical idols is the Nueva Canción legend, Violeta Parra.

Her first two singles, “Peces (Fish)” and “Dulce (Sweet)” were both well received upon their release in 2006, with “Dulce” climbing its way up to number two in the Chilean charts and setting Valenzuela up as a musical success. “Peces” was voted one of the best 100 songs of 2006 by Rolling Stone.

Valenzuela’s debut album, “Muérdete La Lengua (Bite Your Tongue)” became a Gold record shortly after its release in 2007.

The album “Buen Soldado (Good Soldier)” followed in March 2011, going one better than the previous LP and gaining Valenzuela platinum certification in her native country.

In 2011 Francisca was invited to perform with in the “The Pop Festival” — organized by Shakira — alongside Irish rock band U2, and performed at Lollapalooza Chile and Cannes Film Festival.

